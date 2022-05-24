LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating what was a barricaded person in a trailer park on the 3900 block of East Lake Mead between Pecos and Lamb.

Police said that shortly before 6:30 this morning an officer tried to pull over a vehicle in the area, but the driver jumped out and ran into a nearby mobile home park. Police believed the person was armed.

The officer called for help which led to SWAT and crisis negotiators showing up.

After a two-hour standoff police took the person into custody without incident. The person’s identity or further information about the incident is not available at this time.