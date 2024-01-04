LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police said they were on the scene of a possible barricade situation after a report of “suspicious circumstances.”

According to the Henderson Police Department, on Jan. 4 at around 8:15 a.m., police were called to the 400 block of Chateau Drive “in reference to suspicious circumstances.”

HPD said SWAT and crisis negotiators were on the scene. Two people were detained and taken into custody, police said, but one person is still outstanding and could be barricaded inside a residence.

Police ask that the public avoid the area, as the scene is still active.

This is an ongoing investigation.