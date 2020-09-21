Police: SUV driver leaves crash scene, gets into second crash and dies

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver of an SUV is dead after fleeing a crash involving a pedestrian and causing a second crash involving two other vehicles.

According to Metro Police, the first crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday on Bonanza Road and Las Vegas Boulevard when the driver of a Chevrolet SUV struck a pedestrian and then left the scene heading westbound on Bonanza.

Moments later, the driver ran a red light at Bonanza and MLK resulting in a three-car collision, police said. That intersection was closed until around 6 a.m. Monday morning as police investigated the crash.

The SUV driver was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead. There was no information released on the pedestrian.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss