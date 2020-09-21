Police: SUV driver leaves crash scene, gets into second crash and dies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver of an SUV is dead after fleeing a crash involving a pedestrian and causing a second crash involving two other vehicles.

According to Metro Police, the first crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday on Bonanza Road and Las Vegas Boulevard when the driver of a Chevrolet SUV struck a pedestrian and then left the scene heading westbound on Bonanza.

Moments later, the driver ran a red light at Bonanza and MLK resulting in a three-car collision, police said. That intersection was closed until around 6 a.m. Monday morning as police investigated the crash.

The SUV driver was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead. There was no information released on the pedestrian.