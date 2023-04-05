LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — First responders and police were called to the scene of a crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley after reports that a driver of an SUV crashed into a home.
It happened in the 7200 block of Chesterton Drive near Tenaya Way and Smoke Ranch Road just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police confirmed the reports to 8 News Now and described the vehicle as a black SUV that had been reportedly speeding into a residential neighborhood.
After the crash police said the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital in critical condition.