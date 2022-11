LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vehicle crash in the north valley resulted in one death and a critical injury.

Police said two people were struck by a vehicle while crossing the road near the 1600 block of Nellis Boulevard.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene by arriving medical personnel, while the other was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Police said impairment is suspected to be a factor on the part of the driver.

No other information has been made available.