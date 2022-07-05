LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police released video from body-worn cameras on the officers involved in the shooting of a 23-year-old man last month.

The shooting, which was the first for Henderson police in 2022, happened on the morning of May 30 in the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Kola Street near E. Lake Mead Parkway and Burkholder Boulevard.

Kenneth Dehart was shot by Officer James Brown and Officer Cody Obergh. The officers responded to the neighborhood after a neighbor called to report a man who appeared drugged attempting to break into vehicles.

Michael Blow, deputy chief of field operations for Henderson Police Department, said Dehart fled into the backyard of a home when he saw the officers and refused to comply with their commands as he crouched down behind a block wall.

Video from officer’s body worn camera.

Video from officer’s body worn camera.

Video from officer’s body worn camera.

Video from officer’s body worn camera.

Video from officer’s body worn camera.

“If you reach for a gun you’re gonna get shot, you understand?” One of the officers can be heard yelling at Dehart.

At one point, the video shows Dehart standing up and looking over the wall at the officers and then crouching down before standing up again with what police said appeared to be a gun in his hand.

“The suspect did not comply and yelled ‘shoot me’ several times at the officers,” Blow said.

Both officers fired several times striking Dehart. Officers did recover a black BB gun at the scene.

Henderson police said this was the BB gun recovered at the scene that Dehart pointed at the officers. (Credit: Henderson Police Dept.)

Dehart was transported to the hospital and treated. Police did not give an update on his condition or whether he will face any charges. According to the police, the case will continue to be investigated and analyzed and the findings will be forwarded to the chief of police.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702- 267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.