Police: Suspect wanted for sex crimes against children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for a man they say is wanted for multiple sex crimes against children. Metro Police are hoping the public can help locate him.

Trevon Banks, 23, has several active warrants on the charges of sexual assault of a child under 14, lewdness with a child under 14, production and possession of child pornography, child abuse/neglect, domestic battery and coercion with force or threat of force.

Banks is described as being 6-foot-tall and weighing around 155 pounds. Police are asking anyone who may know of his whereabouts to contact LVMPD’s Sexual Assault unit at (702) 828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or go to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.