Police seek armed man wanted for southwest business robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say a man armed with a firearm robbed employees at a southwest business on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

According to the release, the business is located near Durango and Interstate 215.

The suspect is described as a Black male adult in his 20s, with a thin build and 6’2″ tall.

Wanted Armed Robbery suspect – (Courtesy: LVMPD)

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery

Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime

Stoppers may result in a cash reward.