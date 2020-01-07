LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say they have arrested the suspect involved in a homicide in the east valley. On Monday, Jan. 6, police found the body of a man in a desert lot near Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive.

Through the course of the investigation, Metro says their homicide detectives identified Andrew Klophaus, 33, as the suspect in this case. Klophaus was in the Clark County Detention Center on unrelated charges and has been rebooked for Open Murder.

The victim’s identity, cause and manner of death will be released later by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro homicide at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.