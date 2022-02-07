Police: Las Vegas driver in deadly hit-and-run says she ‘lost all hope in justice system’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman accused of a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead, says she did not call the police to the scene after the crash because she had “lost all hope in the justice system,” and believed she was not at fault, according to an arrest report.

The crash happened on Friday, February 4, at approximately 8:25 p.m. on Rainbow Boulevard, south of Spring Mountain Road.

Police say 50-year-old Erica Hagan was behind the wheel of a black Volkswagen Passat that collided with 32-year-old Audre’as Clark, the rider of a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle.

The on-scene investigation determined Hagan to be at fault for the crash for failing to yield right of way while making a left turn.

Clark later died from his injuries at University Medical Center. Following the crash, Hagan parked her car at a nearby restaurant and walked away from the scene with the passenger that was in her car, according to the arrest report.

Hagan was later found nearby and arrested for DUI, resulting in death, after failing a Standardized Field Sobriety Test.

According to the arrest report, Hagan did not have a valid driver’s license, or insurance, and was driving an unregistered car.

She was later interviewed by police at which time she told officers she left the crash scene “because a witness told her to leave.”

Hagan now faces several charges including, DUI resulting in death, duty to stop at scene of crash, failure to give information at vehicle crash scene, failure to render aid, and driving without a valid license, operating unregistered vehicle, no proof of insurance.