LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rainbow Road reopened after being closed in the southwest valley for around eight hours following an incident that involved a naked man, a stolen patrol car, and a chase.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, officers responded to a call around 11 p.m. Tuesday near Blue Diamond Road and Buffalo Drive for a naked man who was in the middle of the road.

Police said the man fought with an officer, stole his marked patrol vehicle, and then fled in the vehicle which resulted in a chase that ended in a crash on Rainbow Boulevard near Hacienda Avenue. The suspect struck a citizen’s vehicle. Two people in that vehicle were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The officer also suffered minor injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Rainbow, which was closed from Tropicana to Hacienda avenues reopened around 7 a.m.