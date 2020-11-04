Police: Suspect in custody after stealing car, crashing it in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A man was arrested Wednesday after stealing a car and crashing it near Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road in Henderson.

Henderson Police responded to a possible attempted kidnapping, car theft incident around 9:30 a.m. in 2800 block of North Green Valley Parkway.

According to police, the suspect, described as a Black man, entered an occupied and running vehicle. The driver exited the vehicle, and the suspect drove off onto Sunset Road, where he hit the median.

Police say the suspect then abandoned the vehicle and fled to a nearby business complex where he was taken into custody without further incident.

The vehicle’s driver sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The scene is clear, Henderson Police noted.