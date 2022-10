LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect has been taken into custody following a shooting that left a man injured in North Las Vegas, according to police.

It happened in the 4100 block of Erinbird Avenue (near Elkhorn Road and Decatur Boulevard) on Thursday just after 6:30 p.m.

North Las Vegas Police said the suspect initially left the scene but was later taken into custody.

The man who was shot is described as being in his 40s and was taken to a nearby hospital. No other details were released.