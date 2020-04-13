Police suspect impairment in critical injury crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police suspect a 28-year-old man critically injured in a crash Monday morning in southeast Las Vegas was impaired.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on Pecos Road near south of Russell Road. According to Las Vegas police, a Ford Taurus leaving a private drive onto Pecos pulled out in front of a Jeep which had the right of way causing the two to collide.

The driver of the Ford was transported to Sunrise Hospital with critical injuries, his 34-year-old passenger had moderate injuries and was also transported to the hospital. The driver of the Jeep, a 34-year-old man, suffered minor injuries. He stayed on the scene and police said there were no signs of him being impaired.

The critically injured man was booked in absentia into Clark County Detention Center.