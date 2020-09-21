Police suspect impairment after driver runs red light, crashes into barriers in Fremont Street Experience

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a crash that involved a driver who ran a red light and drove into the Fremont Street Experience which is a pedestrian-only area in downtown Las Vegas.

According to Metro Police, a man driving a Buick 4-door vehicle ran a red light at Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street and continued to drive westbound about 25 feet into the Fremont Street Experience before the car crashed into cement barriers.

The crash happened around 4:44 a.m.

No injuries are reported and police suspect the driver is impaired.