Police: Suspect expected to survive following officer-involved shooting in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A man is suspected to survive following an officer-involved shooting in Henderson early Saturday morning.

Henderson Police responded to a residence near Lake Mead Parkway and U.S. 95, in the 400 block of Box Elder Way around 4:40 a.m.

The person reporting the incident said an unknown Black man fell to the ground and had possibly

collapsed with a butcher knife in his hand.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the man outside the residence with a knife to his throat.

Henderson police officers immediately attempted to de-escalate the situation by trying to talk with the man, but police say he was not engaging with them.

The man began walking towards officers with the knife, and that’s when officers deployed their taser. According to police, the less-lethal use of force was “momentarily successful”; however, the man then reacquired the knife, which resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

The suspect was hit by gunfire and officers immediately began life saving measures. He was transported to an area hospital where police say he is expected to survive.

No officers were injured during this incident.

HPD says the man will be charged with one count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Police Officer.

This is the fourth officer-involved shooting for Henderson Police in 2020.

The involved police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit Crime

Stoppers website.