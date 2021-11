Driver crashes into backyard swimming pool on Bermuda Rd. on Nov. 24, 2021. (KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver is suspected of impairment after crashing through a block wall and ending up in a south Las Vegas valley home’s swimming pool.

According to Metro police, the crash was reported around 2 a.m. on Bermuda Road, between Pebble Road and Windmill Lane.

Police said the driver lost control of his Dodge Durango before crashing into the home’s pool. The man was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.