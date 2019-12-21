Police: Suspect arrested in ShotSpotter-assisted homicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police say they have arrested the suspect accused of shooting and killing a man near downtown Las Vegas Wednesday night. Officials say they took Alexis Nava, 21, into custody without incident on Friday, Dec. 20.

Nava now faces one count of open murder. The victim has not yet been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Officials were alerted to the shooting in the area of Charleston and Eastern on Wednesday, Dec. 18 around 7 p.m. by the “ShotSpotter” system. “ShotSpotter” detects gunfire across the Las Vegas Valley and assists police officers in finding crime scenes.

When police got to the scene, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

After investigating, police say the man appeared to be in the area meeting someone else prior to the shooting. After being shot, the man drove north on Crestwood Avenue and hit an unoccupied vehicle at Houston Drive.

Nava was taken into custody in the 3200 block of Houston Drive on Friday.