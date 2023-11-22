LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police took a suspect into custody in the shooting death of a 54-year-old man whose body was found in the Lake Las Vegas area Monday evening.

According to the Henderson Police Department, Devonta Bowman, 25, is facing charges of open murder, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Bowman was arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team, a multi-jurisdictional task force, on Tuesday.

Police were called to Montelago Boulevard at Lake Las Vegas on Monday to investigate suspicious circumstances and found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest who died at the scene.

Police did not release any other details.