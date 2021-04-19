Police: Suspect arrested after robbing two victims at gunpoint

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested Sunday night after robbing two people at gunpoint, Las Vegas police say.

The suspect first approached a man at a bus stop near Decatur and Sahara and demanded his money. After taking the victim’s money, he ran into the Sahara Pavilion North strip mall where he demanded another victim’s money at gunpoint.

He fled the scene and police say, at some point, he fired several shots in the air.

Officers spotted the suspect near Sahara and Valley View and took him into custody.