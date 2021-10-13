Police: Stolen vehicle leads to several arrests inside hotel room

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Mesquite police arrested several people inside a hotel room following the discovery of stolen guns this past weekend.

Mesquite police found a stolen vehicle parked in front of a hotel, and a female standing next to the car Sunday morning. Through subsequent investigation, officers determined which room the stolen vehicle was associated with, and arrested those individuals.

Mesquite Police Department searched the suspects, their stolen vehicle, and two hotel rooms. They recovered a stolen loaded 9mm handgun, 10 ounces of marijuana packaged for sales, over 2 ounces of methamphetamine packaged for sales, approximately 3 grams of heroin, stolen identification information, and several items of illegal drug paraphernalia.

Timothy Amerson, 29, of CA, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angel Bennett, 34, of CA, was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin, felony possession of stolen credit card, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tony Seegmiller, 29, of UT, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor trespassing.

Joel Segler, 42, of UT, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, three felony counts of possession of marijuana, heroin, and methamphetamine with intent to sell, felony possession of identifying information for illegal purposes, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The suspects were transported to the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada