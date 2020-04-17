Police still searching for robbery suspects from January

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are still looking for robbery suspects in a case they’ve already asked for the public’s help in. Police say these two people robbed a business near the 300 block of North Rancho Drive on January 10.

The suspects were armed with a large yellow monkey wrench. Police say they threatened to hit the clerk while swinging the wrench at the clerk’s head. They then stole several items from the store.

The man is described as 35-49 years old, black, medium build, wearing a black raiders beanie, orange and green jacket and gray pants.

The female is described as 35-45 years old, black, medium build wearing a black and yellow cheetah print jump suit. She was armed with the monkey wrench.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.