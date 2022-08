LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade involving an armed man in the north valley.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Commerce Street on Tuesday evening, according to police.

The North Las Vegas SWAT team responded to the barricade and is at the scene.

No evacuations are in place at this time, according to police.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.