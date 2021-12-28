Police standoff at gas station ends with suspect in custody

Police barricade at gas station on Bonanza Rd. and MLK Blvd. on Dec. 28, 2021. (KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect is in custody Tuesday morning after barricading himself inside a gas station.

According to Metro police Lt. David Gordon, the incident started around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the Terrible’s on Bonanza Road near MLK Boulevard. Gordon said the man barricaded himself in a back office.

Metro SWAT officers were able to convince him to come out of the business just before 4 a.m. MLK which was closed during the barricade has reopened to traffic.

There is no word of any injuries.

