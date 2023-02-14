LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since the beginning of the year, already eight people have lost their lives on local roads while attempting to cross a street.

The annual Have a Heart – Stop for Pedestrians campaign is back to remind drivers to be cautious around crosswalks.

Local law enforcement is joining forces this Valentine’s day to promote safety around crosswalks. Officers will be in the southeast part of the Las Vegas valley at Boulder Highway and Whitney Avenue cracking down on unsafe driving.

Officers are also asking pedestrians to make smart decisions when crossing streets and only use marked crosswalks.