Police spot frightening crash along freeway flyover bridge

Video Courtesy: Charla Sanchez

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police and fire crews were on the scene after a frightening crash on Thursday evening along the I-15/215 interchange.

What they spotted was a red-colored Jeep hanging over the edge of a barrier wall in the south valley.

Metro posted the images from the incident on its Facebook Traffic page with a caption the read: “Jeeps are meant for rock-crawling, not mall-crawling or WALL-CRAWLING!!!! 215/15 interchange.”

One couple driving by the scene at the exact moment the incident happened captured it all on their dashcam as they were driving.

Video of the incident is posted above.

No word on exactly how the Jeep nearly drove off the flyover bridge or if anyone was injured.