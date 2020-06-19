POLICE: Speed a factor in North Las Vegas crash that killed man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 42-year-old man was killed early Friday morning after crashing into a light pole just after midnight.

The crash happened at W. Ann Road and Camino El Norte and only involved one vehicle.

According to North Las Vegas police, their investigation indicates the man was driving the Jaguar southbound on Camino El Norte in at speeds in excess of 90 mph when he struck the pole.

The man’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office one family members have been notified.

This is the eighth traffic fatal in North Las Vegas this year.