LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police say charges are pending against a driver who was involved in a fiery crash Monday morning that killed another driver.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at Eastern Avenue and Saint Rose Parkway and closed the intersection for more than three hours.

The fiery crash closed the intersection of St. Rose Parkway and Eastern Avenue for three hours. (KLAS-TV)

According to Henderson police, the driver in a Jeep SUV was stopped for a red light at the intersection when they were struck from behind by a driver in a Lexus. The crash caused the Jeep’s fuel tank to catch fire and both cars were engulfed in flames.

Police said the driver of the Lexus was not impaired but was speeding and the investigation is ongoing.

The name of the driver killed will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.