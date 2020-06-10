UPDATE: 3 taken to hospital after shooting near Craig & Donovan

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are currently on the scene of a shooting near Craig & Donovan. Police say it happened in the 4100 block of Donovan Way.

Three people have been taken to area hospitals. According to police sources, one victim was shot in the face, another was shot in the back and the third has a gunshot wound in the “upper body.”

Police say their preliminary investigation shows this was an altercation between several homeless people. According to police, there was an attempt to rob one of them, who turned out to be armed with a gun. The person then shot the three others.

No one is in custody.

