LIVE: Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down Warm Springs near 215

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have shut down Warm Springs Rd just west of the 215 overpass following a deadly crash. The crash scene is on Warm Springs at Pollock Dr.

At this time, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have confirmed the motorcycle rider has died at Sunrise Hospital. A Buick sedan and motorcycle are involved in this crash.

Police continue to investigate and have not released information regarding people inside the Buick, or what led to the crash, but police did say it’s not believed the driver of the Buick was impaired.

This is a developing story, please refresh or check back soon for updates.