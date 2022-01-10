LIVE: Police shooting under investigation near Nellis and Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A shooting involving Metro police is under investigation at an apartment complex on South Nellis Boulevard near East Vegas Valley Drive.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, “This is an ongoing investigation. Citizens are advised to avoid the area.”

An investigation into a shooting involving Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Nellis Blvd. on Jan. 10, 2022. (KLAS-TV)

The investigation is underway at the Boulevard Apartment and a nearby gas station. Expect roads to be closed in the area. No other details have been released. This is a developing story.

This is the second police shooting involving Metro in the past four days. An officer shot and killed a man on Thursday after responding to a burglary in progress in the southeast valley. Metro police said the suspect pulled out a knife and charged toward officers.