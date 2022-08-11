UPDATE: The suspect crashed at the intersection of Decatur and Charleston. Police now have the suspect in custody. Additional shots were fired near the Smith’s on Desert Inn and Decatur.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the northeast valley near Pecos and Cheyenne that started with a robbery and led to a vehicle chase.

As of 7:40 p.m. officers were in a vehicle chase with the suspect and there were no reported injuries.

There are no additional details at this time. This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.