NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are involved in a police shooting on the 1800 block of East Fawn Hedge Court, which is in a neighborhood near Losee and Washburn close to Shadow Creek Golf Course.

Police shooting investigation underway in North Las Vegas. (KLAS)

Police have Fawn Hedge Court closed at this time. The shooting happened some time before 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

At this time police have not released any information about the incident, whether anyone was shot, injured, or killed.

This is a developing story and this story will be updated as needed.