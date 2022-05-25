NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are involved in a police shooting on the 1800 block of East Fawn Hedge Court, which is in a neighborhood near Losee and Washburn close to Shadow Creek Golf Course.
Police have Fawn Hedge Court closed at this time. The shooting happened some time before 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.
At this time police have not released any information about the incident, whether anyone was shot, injured, or killed.
This is a developing story and this story will be updated as needed.