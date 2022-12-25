LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are asking the public to stay away from the area of West Country Club Drive and Crestway Road following an officer-involved shooting.

As of 9:30 a.m. police are saying it is still an active scene. There is no confirmed information at this time about the incident which led to the police shooting. There is also no details yet if anyone, including an officer, was shot or injured in this incident.

8 News Now has a crew en route to the scene and will update this story as new information is confirmed.