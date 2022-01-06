‘One suspect is down,’ Metro police involved in deadly shooting in southeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police officers responding to a home burglary in a southeast valley neighborhood shot and killed a man Thursday morning.

This is the first police shooting of 2022 for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Broadbent Boulevard near Cherry Street, which is west of the Clark County Wetlands Park.

According to Metro Captain Nick Farese, the officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress in a nearby neighborhood around 10:30 a.m. but spotted the suspect walking along Broadbent and stopped him. Farese said the suspect pulled out a knife and charged toward the officers and one of the officers opened fire.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Metro police investigate an officer-involved shooting on Frances Celia Ave. near Broadbent Blvd. and Cherry Street. (KLAS-TV)

Farese said more details on the shooting and suspect will be released in 72 hours, per Metro’s policy regarding officer-involved shootings.

The officers involved will be on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Broadbent Blvd., Broadlake Lane, and Cherry Street are closed to traffic as police conduct their investigation.

