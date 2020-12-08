Police shoot, kill intruder in Spanish Hills home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police shot and killed an intruder who was attacking a man in one of the Las Vegas valley’s most exclusive neighborhoods early Tuesday morning.

The incident started around 1:20 a.m. when police received a call of a burglary in progress at a home in the gated Spanish Hills neighborhood on Tropicana Avenue near the 215 Beltway.

According to Metro Police Captain Sasha Larkin, when officers arrived at the home and went inside they could see the suspect, armed with a hammer, and attempting to attack the homeowner. The officers opened fire, killing the suspect.

Aside from the homeowner and suspect, there was another person in the home at the time of the shooting.

This is the 18th officer-involved shooting for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department since the beginning of 2020. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The officers will be placed on paid administrative leave and Metro will release more details of the deadly shooting within 72 hours.