Police shoot at dog while investigating possible shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police shot at a dog Wednesday morning while investigating a report of a person armed with a handgun and shooting into a vacant building.

According to Metro, they received the report at 9:11 a.m. on a possible shooting in the 9600 block of West Tropicana Avenue, between Grand Canyon Drive and Fort Apache Road.

As the suspect ran from the area, police said, a dog that was with the suspect went after one of the officers. An officer fired a shot at the dog which ran off. The suspect was taken into custody but the dog could not be found.

The dog is described as being a Pit Bull type dog.