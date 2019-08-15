LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police share tips keeping kids safe after man approaches child walking to school.

Families in the south valley were shaken up Wednesday, after a strange man reportedly tried to lure a Lois & Jerry Tarkanian Middle School student into his truck on the way to class.

People living in the area told 8 News Now hearing about something like this is very unsettling, but neighbors and police want to do everything they can to keep children comfortable.

“It is a little bit disturbing,” Kier Barjon said of Wednesday’s incident near his home. “I was driving down the street and I saw a couple of metro units driving down there.”

Barjon walked 8 News Now through everything he witnessed, as police began their investigation into an alert near Valley View Boulevard and Sun Castle Avenue.

The student told school officials the man tried to lure the child into his truck Wednesday morning. The child was able to run away and was not hurt.

“A lot of what we’ll see is hey do you want a ride? Get in the car,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Detective Michael Fortunato said of this kind of incident.

Fortunato says the department sees most of these unexpecting incidents at the beginning and end of every school year, but families should be aware all the time.

“It does continue through the school year,” Fortunato added. “Where you will have someone drive by and holler at the children or child.”

Fortunato shared a few tips for parents to make sure kids stay safe. He said never let kids walk alone, and if something does happen, report it right away.

“A lot of times they will hold onto it for a day or two and tell a parent,” Fortunato added. “Hey this person came by and said something to me.”

According to Fortunato, it’s imperative to encourage a child that’s approached to run in the opposite direction of a potential attacker and call 911 if he or she has a cell phone available.

These steps will help authorities step up and stop these suspects. This, as people like Barjon do everything they can to keep children comfortable and happy before and after the first bell rings.

“We’re watching out for our kids in the neighborhood,” Barjon said.

The suspect police are searching for is described as an older white man driving a black truck with tinted windows.

If you have any information, please call CCSD Police at 702-799-5411 or call Crimestoppers to stay anonymous at 702-385-5555.