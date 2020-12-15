Police: Sexual assault suspect arrested, detectives looking for additional victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested a sexual assault suspect and are now looking for additional victims.

Police say Jorge Perez, 32, was arrested on Dec. 13 for multiple counts of Sexual Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and one count of Kidnapping with a Deadly Weapon.

The investigation revealed there may be additional victims.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Perez or has information about his crimes, is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at (702) 828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or leave a tip on the website.