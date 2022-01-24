Police: Sex offender raped woman with developmental disabilities, threatened to share naked photos with family

A non-compliant sex offender is accused of raping a woman with developmental disabilities in her home on at least two occasions, police said. (KLAS)

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A sex offender is accused of raping a woman with developmental disabilities in her home on at least two occasions, police said.

David OQuinn, 54, is charged with three counts of sexual assault against a vulnerable person and two counts of burglary.

A North Las Vegas police officer spoke with a 32-year-old woman, who said she has a learning disability, who said OQuinn came to the home she shared with her parents and sexually assaulted her last year, an arrest report said. The pair had previously known each other, police said.

The report said the family believes the woman has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old.

Another sexual assault reportedly occurred soon after the first, police said. During one incident, OQuinn is accused of taking nude photographs of the victim.

OQuinn and the woman talked via Facebook after the incidents.

“In the messages, David threatens to show naked pictures he took to [her] family and friends,” the report said.

Police also learned OQuinn was out of compliance as a registered sex offender.

In an interview with police, OQuinn said the sexual encounters were consensual, the report said.

Records show OQuinn is marked as non-compliant.