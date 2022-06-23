Jesse Candelario (left) and Patrick Brophy were arrested after police found over 7 pounds of meth during a traffic stop. (Courtesy: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Las Vegas men are facing several drug- and weapons-related charges after police discovered 7 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle during a traffic stop in a southeast valley neighborhood.

Jesse Candelario and Patrick Brophy were taken into custody on the evening of June 19 after the truck they were driving was seen leaving a known narcotic address, an arrest report said.

According to the report, police had stopped the truck for a traffic infraction when they discovered drugs and a large amount of U.S. cash totaling $8,596 in the car.

In addition to meth, officers also found several grams of heroin and cocaine, as well as what appeared to be fentanyl pills and Xanax. The purported fentanyl and Xanax were sent to a lab for testing.

During the traffic stop, police said, Brophy got out of the truck and fled on foot. He was chased by police and got into a physical altercation with an officer who attempted to detain him, after which he was tased.

Candelario told police that the two lived in the same building and that Brophy would pay him to drive him around the valley.

Candelario was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on the following charges:

Owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person

Two counts of possession of a scheduled substance above 100 grams but under 400 grams

Selling or transporting a controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell a controlled substance

Brophy was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on the following charges: