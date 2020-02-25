Police seeking possible victims of ride share driver accused of child crimes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A ride share driver is facing charges of unlawful contact with a minor and luring a child. Las Vegas police are concerned there could be more victims.

The driver has been identified as 50-year-old Ranier Braga. Police did not identify him with any particular ride share company but did say he had access to various passengers. According to court documents, Braga is currently in custody but is due in court Wednesday to review whether he is eligible for house arrest.

Police are asking anyone with information about Braga or who feels they may have been victimized by him to contact the Sexual Assault Section at (702) 828-3421.