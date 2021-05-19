Police seeking possible victims of accused sexual assault suspect

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are searching for possible victims of an accused sexual predator.

On May 19, 24-year-old Jesse Huerta was arrested. He is facing the following charges:

Kidnapping (x2)

Sexual assault (x3)

Child abuse

Domestic battery by strangulation

Battery with intent to commit sexual assault

Robbery

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Coercion by force

Police say they were told by a victim that Huerta was parked in front of her work and forced her into his car when she came out. He reportedly told her he would kill her and her family if she did not comply.

The victim was then sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled to the point of losing consciousness.

After further investigation, it was revealed Huerta was previously arrested by Metro police in the past for similar charges. Due to that, investigators believe there may be more victims.

The North Las Vegas Police Department is searching for possible victims and asking them to come forward. Witnesses or victims can call the NLVPD Detective Bureau at (702) 633-1773.