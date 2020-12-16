Police seeking 2 men possibly linked to 2004 cold case murder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are hoping to locate two men who they believe could help shed some light on the disappearance of a 20-year-old North Las Vegas man two decades ago.

Metro police and members of Aldo Araiza’s family held a news conference Wednesday.

The remains of Araiza, which were discovered near U.S 95 and Lee Canyon Road in 2004, were finally identified in July.

Aldo Araiza

Araiza was last seen getting into a vehicle with friends on July 31, 2000 near his home on Crawford Street in North Las Vegas and was supposed to go to his girlfriend’s home but never arrived.

According to Metro Police, detectives from Metro and North Las Vegas Police began working together and developed two persons of interest in Araiza’s murder: Rafael Flores Rizo and Jose Manuel Rizo. Detectives learned they were living in Northern Nevada in the Reno/Sparks area. However, when the two became aware that detectives were investigating Araiza’s murder, they

quit their jobs and disappeared.

Jose Manuel Rizo, left, and Rafael Flores Rizo (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are also want to talk with Enrique Lopez and two women, Janette and Maria (last names unknown), who were friends with Araiza.

Aldo Araiza pictured with Maria.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Rafael or Jose

Rizo to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by

email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by

phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.