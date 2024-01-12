LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking the public for help locating a woman wanted for questioning in a pre-Christmas shooting that turned deadly.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police released a photo Friday of Yesenia Maldonado. Investigators want to ask her about a shooting on Dec. 23, 2023, that happened around 3:42 a.m. in the 3400 block of Greenwood Springs Drive near E. Desert Inn Road and Hollywood Boulevard.

LVMPD is trying to locate Yesenia Maldonado for questioning in a homicide investigation. (Credit: LVMPD)

Police said that when police arrived at the scene, a man suffering from a gunshot wound was found on the sidewalk. He died on Jan. 4, 2024. Police said a woman was seen with the victim after the shooting but fled the scene in a black vehicle before officers arrived.

Police urge anyone with information on this incident to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or online at this link.