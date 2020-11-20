Police seek witnesses to deadly crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking to find additional witnesses to a deadly crash that happened on Nov. 10.

According to Metro Police, the crash happened around 8:31 p.m. on W. Flamingo Road east of Ravenwood Drive, which is near Rainbow Boulevard.

A 33-year-old man was killed when he lost control of his 1994 Ford Probe and struck a utility pole.

The death marked the 86th traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2020.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section (702) 828-3595.