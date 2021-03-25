Police seek victims of sexual assault suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a man for sexual assault and believe he could have other victims in the Las Vegas valley.

Jakarr Dudley, 30, is facing multiple counts of sexual assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and destroying/concealing evidence.

Police are urging anyone who may have been a victim of Dudley or has information about his alleged crimes to contact Metro’s Sexual Assault Section at (702) 828-3421. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or online at this link.