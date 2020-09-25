Police seek suspect who committed, attempted armed robberies of several Las Vegas businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public’s help identifying the suspect in attempted or committed armed robberies of several Las Vegas businesses on Aug. 14.

The incidents occurred in the 4000-6500 blocks of West Charleston.

Police say the suspect wielded a firearm and demanded cash after entering the businesses.

The suspect description is as follows:

Black male adult

6’1″-6’2″ with a medium build

Last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, black face mask, sunglasses, black jacket with white or gray shoulders and upper sleeve area, black gloves, gray athletic pants with thin white stripes down the sides and black shoes

If you have information, please call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.