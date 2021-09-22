Police seek suspect who allegedly groped teen girl

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have released photos of a man who they say groped a 17-year-old girl as she walked home from her job.

The incident took place on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 around 7 a.m. near Fremont and 15th streets.

According to Metro police, the teen was walking on a sidewalk when a man in a newer four-door Mercedes sedan pulled up alongside her and asked if she wanted a ride. The teen ignored the man and crossed the street.

Police released this photo of the alleged suspect. (Courtesy: LVMPD)

Police said the suspect drove ahead of the girl and went into a motel parking lot where he got out of his car and walked up to her and grabbed her by the arm and inappropriately touched her.

The victim was able to get away and call police.

Police released this photo of the alleged suspect’s car. (Courtesy: LVMPD)

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 30s, 5-foot-10-inches tall, with a medium build. He has short brown hair, a light beard, and was wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call the Downtown Area Command Investigative Section at (702) 828-4809, or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.