Police seek suspect in Saturday night robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in the robbery of a business in the 300 block of East Silverado Ranch on July 18.

The suspect threatened the victim during the robbery just before midnight on Saturday and demanded money from the register. The victim

Police said the suspect is a white male adult between the ages of 25 and 35, 6-feet-0, 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, white athletic shoes and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.